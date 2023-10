Share · View all patches · Build 12411555 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 09:09:22 UTC by Wendy

This release contains fixes to make the mid and late game experience better:

Fix ram into unit defect

Nerf Panther cannon

Fix unit location defect

Fix 0 hit points unit not destroyed defect

Fix hex is unaccessible defect

Fix turret rotation defect

Fix collision defect

Fix escaping unit defect

Fix part replacement defect

Make war band creator more big vehicle biased