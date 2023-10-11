Version 1.10 is now in the beta branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Version 1.10 is now the beta branch. The focus of this version is a complete rebuild of the game map data, to update and fix it, so it needs to download it all again, resulting in large 25GB download. See the September devblog for more details:

https://carloscarrasco.com/nimby-rails-september-2023/

There should be no gameplay changes other than new or moved roads and waterways creating a conflict on existing tracks, including built tracks. These tracks still function normally.