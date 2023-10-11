 Skip to content

航海霸业 update for 11 October 2023

Version 3.0.2 update

Build 12411525

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update content:

·Significantly reduced the difficulty of damage rewards in the Archipelago Overlord event
·Increased the durability of Archipelago Overlord players
·You can now end the Mirror Sea Challenge battle immediately

