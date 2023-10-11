 Skip to content

The Planet Crafter update for 11 October 2023

Development Branch update - v0.9.003

Build 12411487

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.9.003) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version fixes some bugs and add optimizer t2

If you test this version, be sure to back up your save files as the new update introduce changes in the save file formatting. Once you created or saved a game in this branch, you possibly won't be able to play the normal branch again until the official release of the next update.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.9.003 - Temporary changelog :

  • Add optimizer t2
  • Improved randomization of ores when using "randomized ores" mode
  • Fix a bug when the map will open when renaming a container
  • Change default chip map key to M on qwerty keyboards
  • Fix a bug where walls will disapear after using insde walls
  • Fix a bug where 0² tanks where not recognized on launch

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 12411487
Dépôt : The Planet Crafter Depot 1284192
