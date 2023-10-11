Minor Hotfix

Changes:
- Smothered out the character rotation and location upon entering a ladder.
Balancing:
- Increased the angle at which the player can block by an additional 20 degrees.
- Reduced the stamina cost of blocking by 25%.
Fixes:
- Fixed navigation issue in Equipment panel.
- Pressing Equip shortcut while hovering over an equipment slot with a mouse will now properly take you into the right category of the equipment.
- Hovering over an equipment slot with a mouse will now properly select it.
Changed files in this update