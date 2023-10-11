 Skip to content

Bleak Faith: Forsaken update for 11 October 2023

Minor Hotfix

Bleak Faith: Forsaken update for 11 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Smothered out the character rotation and location upon entering a ladder.

Balancing:

  • Increased the angle at which the player can block by an additional 20 degrees.
  • Reduced the stamina cost of blocking by 25%.

Fixes:

  • Fixed navigation issue in Equipment panel.
  • Pressing Equip shortcut while hovering over an equipment slot with a mouse will now properly take you into the right category of the equipment.
  • Hovering over an equipment slot with a mouse will now properly select it.

