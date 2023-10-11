Memories: Millennium Girl 1.0.32 Version Patch Notes

ꉂ☻ᵎᵎᵎ Hey, my dear brothers and sisters!
I've made something special so we can have even more fun together!
Come take a look, hehe.
[Event-Related Balance Adjustments]
- We have lowered the activation conditions for specific events in adventure areas.
- The rewards for events related to certain skills have been increased.
[Job Ending Balance Adjustments]
- The overall point value for job endings has been increased.
- We have slightly raised the difficulty for the conditions of private ending.
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed an issue where some achievements were not being completed.
- Fixed an issue where sound was not being applied in some dialogues.
- Corrected awkward transitions in Jack's social interactions.
- Fixed an issue in the companionship book where birthdays were listed twice.
[Other Changes]
- Now, when using an item in the inventory that changes your character's state, the character's motion will immediately reflect the new state.
- The UI for the "Companionship Book" that can be accessed in the town has been updated.
- Added a feature to complete missing job-ending achievements in the "Album View" menu on the title screen.
Love you all, MUAH! 😘💋💋
