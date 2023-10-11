Memories: Millennium Girl 1.0.32 Version Patch Notes

ꉂ☻ᵎᵎᵎ Hey, my dear brothers and sisters!

I've made something special so we can have even more fun together!

Come take a look, hehe.

[Event-Related Balance Adjustments]

We have lowered the activation conditions for specific events in adventure areas. The rewards for events related to certain skills have been increased.

[Job Ending Balance Adjustments]

The overall point value for job endings has been increased. We have slightly raised the difficulty for the conditions of private ending.

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where some achievements were not being completed. Fixed an issue where sound was not being applied in some dialogues. Corrected awkward transitions in Jack's social interactions. Fixed an issue in the companionship book where birthdays were listed twice.

[Other Changes]

Now, when using an item in the inventory that changes your character's state, the character's motion will immediately reflect the new state. The UI for the "Companionship Book" that can be accessed in the town has been updated. Added a feature to complete missing job-ending achievements in the "Album View" menu on the title screen.

Love you all, MUAH! 😘💋💋