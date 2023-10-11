 Skip to content

Kill The Crows update for 11 October 2023

Patch Notes for v1.1.1 - hotfix #2

Howdy, gunslingers!
There was an issue with localized text, so hotfix #2 has been published.

v1.1.1

Patch Notes

  • The issue where some texts were not displayed properly has been fixed.
  • Credits now stop at the correct position.
  • Some fonts issues have been resolved.

If you still encounter any issues with localized text, please let us know through the comments or the community hub!
While we're working on improving "Kill the Crows", enjoy the game, and stay healthy.

Thank you.

