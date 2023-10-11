Core Keeper - Patch Notes - 0.7.0.4

Larvas spawning from a Cocoon that in turn spawned from a Materializer will now also act as temporary spawns that don’t drop loot.
Fixed so the outline indicating an enemy spawned from a Materializer shows for Cocoons as well.
The set bonus on the Ranger set is now working as intended.
Fixed a bug where any item could be put into the Upgrade Station by shift clicking the item.
Fixed a bug where the Wood Bow would not deal more damage when charging it up.
Fixed issue with Atlantean Worm getting an undefined position.
Fixed a visual bug where the displayed damage values were not taking into account certain conditions and random damage variability. The actual damage dealt is unchanged.
Fixed an issue with the Atlantean Worm boss causing only the head to deal damage on impact and not any of the other segments.
Fixed a crash and unpredictable behavior when dying to the Atlantean Worm after killing at least one worm segment.
Avoid excessive temporary memory allocations during game and world initialization.
Fixed the UI becoming unresponsive when loading a world containing objects from an uninstalled mod.
Balance changes:
Crystal Snails will no longer destroy any other tiles than Crystal Walls and Gleam Wood Roots and they will also no longer traverse water or pits by spawning Crystal Ground in their path. This change is intended to help avoid having the Crystal Snails affect player bases while still allowing them to roam around fairly free within the Crystal Biomes.
Changed depots in moddebug branch