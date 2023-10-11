 Skip to content

Deputinization update for 11 October 2023

German Language Available!

Deputinization update for 11 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now Deputinization has the German language! Thanks to our player Klesk 🌈 Нептун 🇺🇦 for translating!

Glory to Ukraine!

