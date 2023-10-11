Ocean Explorer Charity DLC Pack is Departing!

Share · View all patches · Build 12411098 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 07:52:07 UTC by Wendy

The Ocean Explorer Charity DLC Pack will be available until the end of the day on October 11, 2023 (PDT).

We appreciate all your help in restoring coral ecosystems worldwide. Thank you so much, everyone, for your care and attention to ocean health.

100% of publishers' and developers' proceeds will benefit Coral Guardian, a non-profit organization that aims to protect and restore coral ecosystems worldwide.

Get your Ocean Explorer Charity DLC Pack and claim the treasures inside:

🌊 Ocean Explorer Outfit

🌊 Ocean Explorer Chest (40 slots)

🌊 Ocean Explorer Scarecrow (protects 11x11 area)

🌊 Recipe for Explorer Chest and Explorer Scarecrow

AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY!

📅 September 12th, 2023 - October 11th, 2023 (PDT).

💰 $5 (regional pricing applied)

Explore Together, Save Our Oceans, One Ripple at a Time!

Stairway Games