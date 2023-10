Ragnarok Survivors - New characters, balance, UI scaling, languages!

Share · View all patches · Build 12411016 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 08:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Ragnarok Survivors - Release Notes

New Features:

Localization: Added multiple language support.

Dynamic Screen Sizes: The game now dynamically adjusts to different screen sizes.

Character Selection: Improved UI and added new characters.

Improvements:

Game Screen Layout: Enhanced layout and size elements.

Shop Screen: Improved buy window for a better shopping experience.

Village Screen: Added wind and build effects for more immersion.

Inventory: Hiding undiscovered items for better navigation.

Weapons: Fixed issues and added variety based on character selection.

Bug Fixes:

Encoding: Fixed problems with missing characters in languages.

Camera Shake: Resolved a bug causing issues with camera shake.

Sound: Fixed bugs related to sound and added new effects.

Miscellaneous: Various other minor bug fixes and path corrections.