Update Notes - October 22, 2023

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.
Additional Features
- Added Steam Workshop support.
(You can change the following models with the Workshop: Sheila, first-person arms, first-person legs, and guns)
- Added mod support.
(You can now access mods from the main menu.)
▼Mod Development Manual:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3053538813
- Changed the Aim Mode when Perspective-assist is turned on.
(It will now be an over-the-shoulder shot instead of in first-person perspective.)
- Added a steam effect to the exoskeleton armor in Perspective-assist Mode for certain actions such as the double jump.
Perspective-assist Mode Optimization
- Optimized the dodge animation transition to make it look more natural.
- Optimized the dash animation transition to make the switch from walking to dashing look more natural.
- Optimized the physics of Sheila's hair to fix most instances where her hair would become longer when using certain skills.
- Optimized the Aim Mode so that the crosshair will only zoom in or out when firing in Perspective-assist Mode.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the toon shader would not work in Introduction and Life and Death.
- Fixed an issue where the toon shader would not work during the animation of the sneak attack with the kitchen knife in the stealth mission of Surrounded.
- Fixed an issue where the toon shader would not work when climbing.
- Fixed an issue where the toon shader rendering settings would not load when continuing the game or starting from a selected scene.
- Fixed an issue with the sniper rifle reloading animation in Perspective-assist mode where the magazine would sometimes get stuck on Sheila's arms after reloading.
- Fixed an issue in the beginning of The Primordial Flood where there were no walls at the edges of the area.
- Fixed a typo in the Simplified Chinese version of the Tips that display on the loading screen.
