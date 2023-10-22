 Skip to content

Bright Memory: Infinite update for 22 October 2023

Update Notes - October 22, 2023

Update Notes - October 22, 2023

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.

Additional Features
  • Added Steam Workshop support.
    (You can change the following models with the Workshop: Sheila, first-person arms, first-person legs, and guns)

  • Added mod support.
    (You can now access mods from the main menu.)

▼Mod Development Manual:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3053538813

  • Changed the Aim Mode when Perspective-assist is turned on.
    (It will now be an over-the-shoulder shot instead of in first-person perspective.)

  • Added a steam effect to the exoskeleton armor in Perspective-assist Mode for certain actions such as the double jump.

Perspective-assist Mode Optimization
  • Optimized the dodge animation transition to make it look more natural.
  • Optimized the dash animation transition to make the switch from walking to dashing look more natural.
  • Optimized the physics of Sheila's hair to fix most instances where her hair would become longer when using certain skills.
  • Optimized the Aim Mode so that the crosshair will only zoom in or out when firing in Perspective-assist Mode.

Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the toon shader would not work in Introduction and Life and Death.
  • Fixed an issue where the toon shader would not work during the animation of the sneak attack with the kitchen knife in the stealth mission of Surrounded.
  • Fixed an issue where the toon shader would not work when climbing.
  • Fixed an issue where the toon shader rendering settings would not load when continuing the game or starting from a selected scene.
  • Fixed an issue with the sniper rifle reloading animation in Perspective-assist mode where the magazine would sometimes get stuck on Sheila's arms after reloading.
  • Fixed an issue in the beginning of The Primordial Flood where there were no walls at the edges of the area.
  • Fixed a typo in the Simplified Chinese version of the Tips that display on the loading screen.




  
