New high level combat zone, new jewelry tasks, dozens of new items & much more!

With more and more items being added into the game, it's becoming increasingly difficult and annoying to swap items around to get most out of the activities you're doing. As such, the next update is going to focus on a loadout/preset system that'll allow you to create different layouts for a range of activities in the game that you can then easily switch between without having to scavenge through your entire inventory. Some other requested inventory management options may or may not make it into that update - we'll see how much time loadouts end up taking!

Anyway, onto this update!

New

A new high level combat zone has been added: Lair of beasts! 6 new enemies to defeat The enemies have exceptionally high health and defence but are fairly modest in strength. This means that with enough food, you'll be able to grind them out without needing to have very high combat stats (though it certainly helps). As their defences are so high, you'll find that raid weapons work very well against them - but they aren't required. Group combat should also prove more beneficial here than in the previous zones! Drop tables offer new, tradeable and equipable unique items. You can check out the new monster drop tables in-game for specific information on them: Centaur's shield & helmet Necromancer's hat & boots Minotaur's horns Chef's hat Warrior's platebody Granite shield Dragonscale shield & boots Artisan's boots Treasure hunter gloves (offers a 50% higher chance of finding chests when doing Agility) Silver, gold & diamond symbols for the new craftable jewelry. More on the uses for these in the next bullet point. Skilling consumables introduction. When you have these in your inventory, you'll receive some bonus experience for every completed task and the material will be lost in the process. When you have these in your inventory and attempt to start a task, you'll be asked if you want to use them for the requested task. Common fishing bait/Rare fishing bait: 2%/4% more experience for every fish caught Common resin/Rare resin: 2%/4% more experience for every log chopped Common gem dust/Rare gem dust: 2%/4% more experience for ore mined Common flax essence/Rare flax essence: 2%/4% more experience for every resource foraged Common compost/Rare compost: 2%/4% more experience for every farmed ingredient Common vial/Rare vial: 2%/4% more experience for every brewed potion

New craftable rings and bracelets: Currently, rings are good for melee and bracelets are good for magic. Kind of lame. We're adding in new variants of rings and bracelets to suit every combat style: Berserker ring (strength bonus) Brute bracelet (strength bonus) Precision ring (archery bonus) Marksman's bracelet (archery bonus) Arcane ring (magic bonus) Sorcerer bracelet (magic bonus) To create these rings and bracelets, you'll need to get your hands on some new symbols dropped by a variety of monsters. Silver symbols can be found killing low level monsters, gold symbols from med level monsters and diamond ones from the new enemies found in the Lair of beasts, as previously mentioned. To create these jewelery variants, you'll need the regular base jewelery and a symbol. You're also able to transfer your existing enchantments from an enchanted ring and bracelet into one of these variants: just start the appropriate jewerly smithing task with your enchanted jewerly in your inventory. Existing rings had their strength bonuses lowered or removed and all rings and bracelets were given some accuracy for all combat styles. To do more damage, you'll now need to upgrade your rings and bracelets. The upgraded rings and bracelet will offer significantly more DPS than the jewelry previously did.



Changes

A 1% tax has been added to player shop transactions to put a little dent into the ever increasing inflation that games like ours face. For example, this means that you'll receive 99 gold for an item you sold for 100 gold. The buyer will pay the full 100 gold and the game will delete the taxed amount

Clan event duration lowered from 3 to 2 minutes

Ironman achievements are now posted into a separate Discord channel by Idle Clans Bot

Time spent in a raid is now shown next to the party size text in raids

Chatbox commands can now be used without having 100 total or being premium

Archer's shield's archery accuracy was decreased from 25 to 17

Divine buckler's archery accuracy was raised from 25 to 31 and magic defence bonus from 30 to 55

Archer's hat's archery accuracy was raised from 3 to 6 and level requirement lowered from 40 to 30

"Strength", "Accuracy" and "Defence" stats in item descriptions are now displayed as "Melee strength", "Melee accuracy" and "Melee defence" for consistency and clarity

Gained experiences in login popup will no longer show decimal places

Updated Goblin's sprite

Experiences in Leaderboards now have decimal places for better readability

When hovering skills that you've already maxed out, the experience target for the next (current) level will no longer show up

Item enchantments are now always displayed in the same order

Updated Ninja's description to mention that it also works in Reckoning of the Gods

Bug Fixes