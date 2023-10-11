Hello Elder! I know, I know, with so many things to do during the day, games that slow down too much to show animations may not be our top priority.

Although I am proud of the small animations, and they are needed for new players to understand what is happening, I realize that people that have played for many hours would rather just skip them after a while.

I honestly did not expect people to like the game so much that they'd play that amount of hours in a week! I am blasted away by the reception! I decided to add among bugfixes a couple of new options that you will find in the settings menu.

Know that I am juggling, as you may imagine, a lot of stuff at the moment (my mail has exploded!), but my first priority is to make sure people have fun, and since this is something that people have been experienced and it took not too much to do, here it is! I won't be always able to react this fast (I am currently high on life due to all the good reviews you have been writing, which have fueled my mind to work like crazy these days! Keep them coming!)

Please do report if you have issues with the new settings. They should work fine as I used most of them during development to speed up testing, but you never know, right? Also, please, please don't try to reach 400 Pips as the game won't be able to handle that gracefully at this moment AHAH

Have fun!

Michele

V 1.0.0.0016

UX

Dissipating resources over the cap now will compound when >= 10, or when fast pass turn is enabled

Added "Super Fast Pass Turn" option for players that have memorized the story and could recite it by heart:

Increases resource speed x10 and removes some juicy waits

Avoids Pips pondering their actions a bit before killing an animal

Disables Pips waiting before being affected by an Ailment or Quirk

Disables Buildings waiting before being affected by a Condition

Disables Pips waiting before or after specific work actions slowing down a bit

Disables all delays to reach end of the Afternoon or Night

Disables some pre and post-roll waits during events

Speeds up animations during events (not entirely, but a bit more)

Pips will run faster during pass-turn time

Added "Skip Dialogues" option that:

Disables all dialogue panels from appearing (some animations will still perform, for now, and I am surprised it looks good even if played like this!)



Bugfixes

Fixed bug with wild Boars (and sometimes hares) not being domesticated correctly

Fixed bug with memories not being saved if you unlocked them in the Current Story page

Localization