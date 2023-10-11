Released – 10/12 Hotfix

Greetings, Divers! 🦞

To fix a few bugs that arose after today’s patch, we have conducted another hotfix!

We apologize to players who have been unable to progress in the game.

If you're experiencing an abnormal amount of crashes,

please follow the guide in the link below to verify the integrity of game files on Steam.

[Steps on How To Verify Integrity of Game Files]

https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.1.1106

Mac OS: v1.0.1.228.mac

◈ Update Details

Potential spoilers regarding the main content of the game have been [spoiler]masked[/spoiler].

[Bug Fixes]

1) Missions

* [Chapter 3] Fixed an issue that prevented further progress during [spoiler]Bancho’s flashback sequence[/spoiler].*

[Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where the map was sometimes displayed abnormally during missions in the [spoiler]Glacial Area[/spoiler].**

* [Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where temporary graphic error was displayed when failing specific missions in the [spoiler]Glacial Area[/spoiler].

2) Sea People Village

* [Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where the screen zoomed out when a portal was used while riding a [spoiler]Beluga[/spoiler].*

[Chatper 6] Fixed an issue that prevented players from calling [spoiler]Menatees[/spoiler] during the [spoiler]Missing Beluga[/spoiler] mission.**

3) Sushi Restaurant

* Fixed an issue where images of transparent fish were displayed in an awkward manner.

Additional Information

Please note that if you're still experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.

We want to thank all the divers who have provided us with bug reports, even if you’re not named below! Your feedback is always appreciated.

