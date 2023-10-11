v0.8.6.8 Hotfix + Controller Rebinding Help

Another minor update to fix issues that have been reported.

=v0.8.6.8 Hotfix

Fixed a crash on opening the combat status menu when a defense debuff was active

Added text at the start of a new game and in the Guide menu item to make the functions of rebinding options for controller buttons clearer

Corrected several minor quest log discrepancies in various places. These were purely visual bugs that should have no effects on gameplay.

As ever, please report any issues you encounter and I'll attempt to fix them ASAP. Hopefully we're getting close to being done catching up on all the old ones, but there's a lot of content, so bugs were bound to show up with more people playing.