Update with some corrections

-I have enabled the ability to manually change the snowproof brakes.
The default key is "Y."
-The initial setting of the snowproof brakes has been changed to "OFF" even in snowy conditions.
*This change was made based on feedback from real-railway train drivers who indicated that this feature is not used when there is no snow accumulation.
-The key configuration for the right-side wiper has been added.
-I have fixed the issue where passengers disembarking from a train stopped at platform 3 at Tatehama have been disappearing on the 2066 train.
Original text (Japanese)
一部修正のアップデート
・耐雪ブレーキを手動変更できるようにしました。
デフォルトのキーは「Y」です。
・雪の時でも耐雪ブレーキの初期値をOFFとしました。
※これは積雪の無い状態では実際には使用しないとのフィードバックを現実の鉄道運転士より頂いたためです。
・右側ワイパーのキーコンフィグを追加しました。
・2066列車で館浜3番線に停車中の列車から降りた客が消える不具合を修正しました。
Changed files in this update