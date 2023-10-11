Update with some corrections

-I have enabled the ability to manually change the snowproof brakes.

The default key is "Y."

-The initial setting of the snowproof brakes has been changed to "OFF" even in snowy conditions.

*This change was made based on feedback from real-railway train drivers who indicated that this feature is not used when there is no snow accumulation.

-The key configuration for the right-side wiper has been added.

-I have fixed the issue where passengers disembarking from a train stopped at platform 3 at Tatehama have been disappearing on the 2066 train.

Original text (Japanese)

一部修正のアップデート

・耐雪ブレーキを手動変更できるようにしました。

デフォルトのキーは「Y」です。

・雪の時でも耐雪ブレーキの初期値をOFFとしました。

※これは積雪の無い状態では実際には使用しないとのフィードバックを現実の鉄道運転士より頂いたためです。

・右側ワイパーのキーコンフィグを追加しました。

・2066列車で館浜3番線に停車中の列車から降りた客が消える不具合を修正しました。