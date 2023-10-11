[0.14.0] First update after alpha version release!

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
# addition
- Added Discord invitation URL to the bug report destination description on the title screen.
# change
- Clicking on a generator during machine placement mode ends placement mode and opens the selection window.
# Fix
- Fixed a bug where the underground transport would become disconnected when starting World Mode from where it left off.
- Fixed a bug where the layout of the target number of upgrades would collapse if it was 4 digits or more.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update