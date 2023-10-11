 Skip to content

Kanji Industry update for 11 October 2023

[0.14.0] First update after alpha version release!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

# addition

  • Added Discord invitation URL to the bug report destination description on the title screen.

# change

  • Clicking on a generator during machine placement mode ends placement mode and opens the selection window.

# Fix

  • Fixed a bug where the underground transport would become disconnected when starting World Mode from where it left off.
  • Fixed a bug where the layout of the target number of upgrades would collapse if it was 4 digits or more.

