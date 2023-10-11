 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stellar Sovereigns update for 11 October 2023

Patch 1.6.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12410714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added precursor shipyard and science station that can be recovered using the system survey manager.

The recovered shipyard can be used to do retrofits even if the system is not yet colonized but cannot build new ships until do so.

The science station if recovered provides +10 research bonus.

Fixed colony fleets losing their colonization target after loading a saved game.

The survey menu now shows player assets in system.

Fixed engine buff and de-buffs causing issues with ship movement.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2211841 Depot 2211841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link