 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Path of Achra update for 11 October 2023

0.8.7 quick fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12410700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • disabled a hidden button I'd forgotten about that, if clicked, erased all your unlocked :)
  • changed Abdi's "on divine intervention" to instead upgrade your main hand weapon
  • Dorok second prayer max charges raised to 10
  • Protection now also has a chance to be removed on being dealt damage

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2128272 Depot 2128272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link