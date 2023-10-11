- disabled a hidden button I'd forgotten about that, if clicked, erased all your unlocked :)
- changed Abdi's "on divine intervention" to instead upgrade your main hand weapon
- Dorok second prayer max charges raised to 10
- Protection now also has a chance to be removed on being dealt damage
Path of Achra update for 11 October 2023
0.8.7 quick fix
