SimpleTD update for 11 October 2023

Better Game Play

1.Better Second Sort Type, New Second Sort Type - Magic And Solider, Unknow Sort Type Will Be Found By Second Sort Type Name
2.State Change Priority Adjustment, Handling Influenced States First
3.When Hide Exp Info, Mute Level Up Sound, Not Effect Skill Change Sound

