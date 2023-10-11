1.Better Second Sort Type, New Second Sort Type - Magic And Solider, Unknow Sort Type Will Be Found By Second Sort Type Name
2.State Change Priority Adjustment, Handling Influenced States First
3.When Hide Exp Info, Mute Level Up Sound, Not Effect Skill Change Sound
SimpleTD update for 11 October 2023
Better Game Play
1.Better Second Sort Type, New Second Sort Type - Magic And Solider, Unknow Sort Type Will Be Found By Second Sort Type Name
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update