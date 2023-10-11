This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Black Cloud Merchants are running their popular Shugo Game again! Play to win valuable prizes – including: Transformation Contract: Vaizel, the [Rune] Raya Sakhril Chest, the Cursed Spirit’s Robe and many more.

Running: 11th October (9 AM CEST) to 8th November (9 AM CET)

To take part, you will need Shugo Game Tokens which can be purchased in the shop until 2nd November. Additionally, you will receive three Shugo Game Tokens for free in the AION Shop each week until 2nd November.

How the Shugo Game Works

* Click on the Shugo symbol at the bottom-right of your screen to open the Shugo Game.

Then click on Continue to start the game. This will use a Shugo Game Token.

Try to upgrade the weapon to its maximum level (8) to earn the highest-level reward.

Any time you want, you can click on Stop to end the game and you’ll get the reward for the level you got up to.

It’s also possible for upgrading to fail. Should this happen, you will receive the level 1 reward. If you want to restart the game, you’ll need another Shugo Game Token.

Using Shugo Game Tokens fills the bar at the top with Shugo Game Points. Once it’s full, this triggers the Nyerk Fever. While active, your chances of successfully upgrading and of winning more valuable prizes both increase.

Notes

* At the end of the event, the Lucky Coins will be removed from the AION Shop. The [Jakunerk] Shugo Game Tokens will be removed both from the AION Shop as well as the game.