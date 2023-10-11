Due to certain issues, the achievement - gold medal player has been removed. After the special ending plot, Honey Peach can click on the person lying on the ground to obtain some intelligence
蜜桃 update for 11 October 2023
Patch10.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
