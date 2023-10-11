 Skip to content

蜜桃 update for 11 October 2023

Patch10.11

Share · View all patches · Build 12410544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to certain issues, the achievement - gold medal player has been removed. After the special ending plot, Honey Peach can click on the person lying on the ground to obtain some intelligence

