Siberian Village update for 11 October 2023

Siberian Village 0.71

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.71

Fixed mechanics of tasks from residents
Fixed the mini map
Fixed a bug with boarding the car
Fixed a bug with falling trees

