Harvest Island update for 11 October 2023

Fixed lag/crash Build V1.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed lag issues with AMD. (This will make steam deck more stable to play! Less Lag!)
-Fixed lag issues with Intel.
-fixed Green pepper post watering

-If your game crashes after this update, please post it on the steam forum!

