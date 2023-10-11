Fixed lag/crash Build V1.03

-Fixed lag issues with AMD. (This will make steam deck more stable to play! Less Lag!)
-Fixed lag issues with Intel.
-fixed Green pepper post watering
-If your game crashes after this update, please post it on the steam forum!
