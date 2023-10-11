Patch - 1.3.1.9

How to opt into Experimental

To opt into experimental install "Cepheus Protocol Experimental" in your steam library.

It is no longer a beta opt in but an entirely new game granted when you purchase the base game.



Patch Notes

(Click Show details for a full breakdown of the changes)

Max Zoom in amount for minimap doubled

Added a .5 second cooldown to Raven corpses being allowed to spawn

Updated the Sandbag Builder to show the keybinding tips widget when building a Faction Wall, again

Fixed wall flipping, too

Left CTRL now toggles landscaping mode when building things.

==When OFF, it will not automatically removed landscapeable objects (like trees, cars, certain kinds of rubble or decor, etc.)

==When ON, it will function as it used to (landscapeable objects will disappear if near or in the way of your construction, at a cost that's deducted once you confirm construction)

==When OFF, it will not automatically removed landscapeable objects (like trees, cars, certain kinds of rubble or decor, etc.) ==When ON, it will function as it used to (landscapeable objects will disappear if near or in the way of your construction, at a cost that's deducted once you confirm construction) Fixed the Sandbag Builder not properly costing money for building faction walls

-Added a 'VehiclePreDeathBP' function that vehicles call OnDeath before any of their other logic. Used this to clear out the tower guards when a Guard Tower Atlas dies (had to do this before other death logic, otherwise they get ejected before I can clear them)

Implemented a fix for Guard Tower Atlas guards having their weapons erroneously 'render through walls' at times

Fixed an UnequipWeapon crash in loading saves

Added a safety to make character's "HideCurrentWeapon" calls ensure synchronicity if our setting is already correct, but our weapon's Hide status may not be

Updated the BroadcastWeaponChanged delegate to properly fire off any time the CurrentWeapon ptr is altered

Implemented a resolution for https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/1152266447528140910/1152266447528140910

Added new damage resist for towers that has half-resist for HighExplosive damage

Added new bool to Base_Structure 'bIgnoreRadialFalloffFromHighExplosives', which does what it says. Used this to resolve Infection Towers (due to their size, seemingly) almost always taking minimum damage from SMAW rockets due to radial damage falloff

Added crashfix for HideCurrentWeapon being called before a character has their CurrentWeapon ptr set up

Fixed up an corrupted node in the HUDWidget which broke things when switching from Horde Mode back to a regular map

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed





Letter from the Producer

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3718325557390407190

New Roadmap system

We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Ways to Support Development

Everything goes towards expanding the team and building a better game!

Consider Supporting us on Patreon

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1