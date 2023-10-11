 Skip to content

FreestyleFootball R update for 11 October 2023

Server Maintainence

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Date 7:00 UTC 2023/10/11

-When Crab Moce is triggered at the same time as Hit and Run, the effect of Hit and Run will be interrupted and trigger Crab Moce.
-Fixed an issue where the goalkeeper may not intercept scalpel passes.
-Fixed an issue that could cause players to wear more than 3 cards. The cards of the player who triggered this exception will be unloaded and returned to the inventory.
-Fixed an issue where effects generated by multiple Specialty may stack.
-Fixed an issue where changing Second Poisition would cause Special Skill to disappear. Disappearing skills will be compensated in the form of points or E-coins (depending on how you purchased them).

*Captcha emails used for email binding may be blocked or classified as spam by some email servers, we are fixing this.

