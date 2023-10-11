Hotfix Patch on October 11th.

Hello headmasters,

We deeply appreciate your ongoing support. We are now trying our best to fix bugs and optimize the game for a better gaming experience.

Here's what to expect:

【Bug fixed】

Fixed the display of holiday decorations when loading a save file.

Fixed the reorganization of the tech tree order for saved games.

Fixed issues with some Great People abilities not working.

Fixed a type error when continuing training.

Modified the description and conditions for the "Serve the People" achievement.

Fixed the majority of crash issues.

【Optimizations】

Adjusted the required values for staff slots.

Adjusted the early recruitment level limits for staff.

Increased the likelihood of producing lanterns and Halloween candies from the "Kongming Lantern Workshop" and "Witch's Brew."

Optimized one-click repairs for holes in facilities caused by earthquakes.

Optimized the restoration of furniture positions after an earthquake.

Also dear headmasters! In October, we will be focusing on developing more new content, so there won't be many updates. We hope you all look forward to our major update in November, and we believe it won't disappoint you! Please continue to keep an eye on us, we've got some fun surprises headed your way!