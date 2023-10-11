Patch 0.6.11

Hey everyone, just some bugs and small balancing changes today!
We will be releasing a full roadmap of the next 12 months of development in the next week or two. The roadmap will show our full timeline right up until the official 1.0 launch! There's lots of interesting content just on the horizon now, so stay tuned :D
~ Julian
! Balancing changes and new additions:
- Moved the Knight's Armor set to be included in all of the Act 2 keystone dungeon chests as free rewards, and removed them for sale at the blacksmith.
- Lowered the charge drain for some enchantments below (lower drain the longer the charge lasts)
- Swiftness drain: 0.5 > 0.35
- Weighted drain: 0.5 > 0.35
- Lifesteal drain: 1 > 0.7
- Electrify drain: 0.75 > 0.5
- Altered the caves to make building foundations across gaps much easier, and at matching consistent heights
- Lowered fibers needed to repair a rope bridge: 40 > 30
! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:
- Fixed various map issues causing the map to appear white and not render.
- Fixed rare map rendering issues causing some chunks to not render correctly.
- Fixed various issues causing dungeon and keystone map markers to not correctly update and display.
- Fixed the Void Troll totem not unlocking for some players.
- Fixed muted music still being still faintly audible.
- Fixed a rare bug that caused the Smelter, Refinery, and Workbench to disappear after reload.
- Fixed not being able to deconstruct/select some buildings in the caves.
- Fixed campfires not fading when built on upper house levels.
- Fixed the bamboo lantern being difficult to place.
Changed files in this update