Patch 0.6.11

Hey everyone, just some bugs and small balancing changes today!

We will be releasing a full roadmap of the next 12 months of development in the next week or two. The roadmap will show our full timeline right up until the official 1.0 launch! There's lots of interesting content just on the horizon now, so stay tuned :D

~ Julian

! Balancing changes and new additions:

Moved the Knight's Armor set to be included in all of the Act 2 keystone dungeon chests as free rewards, and removed them for sale at the blacksmith.

Lowered the charge drain for some enchantments below (lower drain the longer the charge lasts)

Swiftness drain: 0.5 > 0.35

Weighted drain: 0.5 > 0.35

Lifesteal drain: 1 > 0.7

Electrify drain: 0.75 > 0.5

Altered the caves to make building foundations across gaps much easier, and at matching consistent heights

Lowered fibers needed to repair a rope bridge: 40 > 30

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch: