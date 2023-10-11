Tek Bots added - New humanoid enemy

It's update time and we have a big one for you this time, Magitek VR version 0.8.0 has the following main features:

Our new enemy is the ‘Tek Bot’, a fully physical humanoid enemy.

Water magic in arena

Updated UI for - in game menu, main menu and the sandbox menu

Recording features for PCVR

Some spell changes and tweaks

Bug fixes

Tek Bots

We have been working on our new class of enemy for a while now and we are super excited for you all to battle with our new enemy the Tek Bot. Our Tek Bots are fully physics run enemies, which means they react to all our physics spells and this opens up infinite ways to battle them. Before we get into the features let's go over the new damage system that was added. This better helps define abilities and their properties.

Damage Types

Heat- thermal damage that will heat an object

Frost- thermal damage that will cool an object

Kinetic- damage caused by a collision

Slash- a sharp collision, this can slice

Water- Wets things and does a little cooling

Explosive- Destruction damage

Shockwave - Deals damage and pushes

And now here is the feature list of what is included in this update

Tek bots

Fully physical enemies, push them over, trip them and send them flying with ragdoll goodness.

Three levels of fire tek bot, levels one, two and three

Higher level tek bots are larger and heavier and will react less to all abilities.

Low level tek bots can be picked up and thrown, heavier bots can be climbed and ridden.

Tek bot limbs can be sliced off with slashing abilities or blown off with explosive abilities.

Cutting off limbs can stop abilities from being cast

Beheading insta kills the enemy, this can be done with slashing and explosive abilities

As enemies are physically simulated they can be knocked over, this will cancel any attack they have underway.

Aiming at an enemies legs with powerful attack can trip up the enemy. Items like the ‘hook on a stick’ can also be used to trip enemies.

Higher level tek bots can have armour which will help protect against; limb slicing, decapitation and leg tripping. Although it is still possible to do these things.

Heating an object will cause it to slowly glow red

Once a hot enough temperature is reached the enemy will turn smoking, damaging itself slowly over time with a burn effect.

Frost and Water damage will cool heated object and can remove a smoking effect.

Smoking enemies will explode when they die.

Explosive, kinetic, shockwave and water damage abilities can push an enemy back with a force.

Killing an enemy with slash damage will result in a body split KO.

Freezing an object will cause it to slowly glow blue

Get a tekbot cold enough and it will freeze. Frozen enemies can be shattered with the lightest touch, killing them instantly.

Ice surfaces like those created by the Frost Spray will cause Tek Bots to slip.

Tek Bots can be wet with water abilities, wet enemies will freeze faster.

Water tentacles can be used to grab any part of a tekbot, smaller tek bots can be dragged around with this.

The water tentacle flick can be applied to tek bots causes them to go flying

Water tentacle and water whips can be used to trip tek bots if aimed at the enemies feet.

Kinetic attacks such as earth abilities are very powerful and have a good chance of knocking an enemy over.

Tek Bow

The tek bow can now be found in the sandbox, spawn it from the sandbox menu.

Tek Weapons are a new class of weapon that are empowered by the elemental crystal in your hand. * Changing your hand crystal will change the empowerment of the weapon.

The Tek bow has four empowerments, one for each element

Fire will create explosive arrows

Air will create fast moving gust arrows that can pass through multiple objects

Earth will create quake arrows that create small earth quakes when they hit the ground.

Water will create frost arrows that will freeze enemies

Water magic in the arena

Water magic is now accessible in the arena

Water scores will now show up on the arena leaderboard

New main menu in the tek screen style

New in game menu with a more intuitive design

Each ability has their damage types listed in the in game menu

A help page has been added to the in game menu to explain damage types

In game menu can be grabbed and moved around for finding a more comfortable position

New sandbox menu in the tek screen style

Better video loading (no more lag on quest)

New damage display in the sandbox, next to the punching bag which breaks down damage for each ability

Recording features

New recording features have been added to the PCVR version

At the moment they are only usable in the sandbox

Ghost camera will create a flying camera that can be positioned with the mouse and keyboard

Split screen mode will create a split screen with a ghost camera on one side and regular first person video on the other

Third person mode will create a camera that tracks the player from a third person angle

New UI to show the different modes

Ability Changes

Fall damage has been removed for all classes

Fire bombs now have a slightly larger explosion radius

Air Punch has reduced force on enemies

Quake has improved collision detection making it much easier to hit enemies on the spike rise.

Frost spray now has a colder damage temperature

Bug Fixes and Optimizations

Explosive spells produce less frame drops when they explode

Reduced lag when finishing certain abilities

Build number now correctly increments on main menu

Hide backpack mesh renderers when not in use

As always we are always open to feedback so please let us know any ideas or comments you have.