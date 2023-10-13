Icarus Hypatia: Part I Update | 19 new Operations in Styx Open World to play

These have proven really popular in the Prometheus map of our New Frontiers expansion, so we’re excited to bring these to Styx - a map rich with challenging geography, unique missions and violent fauna.

Styx was released back in 2022 and has since undergone a major transformation, with 27 missions, unique fauna, fish species, SMPL3 quests, and more. If you’ve enjoyed New Frontiers, or even Olympus (the original Icarus map), then Styx provides a new challenge for you to sink your teeth into.

Notable Improvements

Mesh and Texture adjustments to most building tiers which will provide some performance benefits and allows us to cosmetically skin these in future

Fixed Longbow being unable to be crafted or repaired on the forge or foundry as it was supposed to be

Fixed some collision issues present on the Arcticus Outpost

General cleanup of many Styx and Olympus missions using new technology and replacing the tech from 2 years ago to provide a better mission experience

This Week: Hypatia: STYX OPERATIONS

Styx has now been completely overhauled adding Operations ('Open World Missions') to the Styx expansion. This updated functionality is free for everyone who already owns Styx.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1995690/Icarus_Styx_Map__Missions_Pack/

These have proven really popular in the Prometheus map of our New Frontiers expansion and will be coming in the next few weeks to the Olympus map.

We’ve converted 19 Missions over to ‘Operations’, meaning they can now be launched and played from your Open World sessions rather than a session that resets itself. This really changes how you play and engage with Icarus.

Styx is a paid expansion, and if you already own it you don’t have to purchase it again to play the Operations. This included people who received Styx for free back when it was initially released.

While we have converted 19 Missions into Operations, we haven’t converted all of them. Some Missions, such as pure exploration ones or time-limit ones, are still best suited to a session-based experience. You can also still play all the Operations in their original Missions format if you prefer.

Extra Detail: Styx as a stepping stone in our development

_The initial intention was for Styx to be a brand new map introducing new creatures and to provide more missions and to present a high quality map to players for free at the time as an apology for the poor quality of Icarus at launch. This was put out as we worked our way towards a more alien environment which we brought with New Frontiers. We learnt a lot in the development of Olympus and were able to implement a lot of these learnings to Styx which made it a much better map for gameplay and in a design sense.

Not only does it employ far better landscape design and points of interest it also broke up a lot of the linear pathing established with Olympus presenting a much more beautiful and interesting map that people wanted to explore. With the inclusion of operations Styx is now a fully formed expansion allowing for the persistent open world experience it was always meant to have.

Dean Hall, CEO_

author: Due to the conversion process of some Missions to Operations some existing prospect saves on Missions for Olympus & Styx may not be able to be completed in their old state. So we have provided a branch on steam that will keep the current build on before this week's patch so you can complete your Missions before switching over. Icarus[pre-hypatia] You can find the full details below.

Icarus[pre-hypatia] branch information

This Week: PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS - Buildings

A couple of weeks ago, we made some improvements to the building system and asked for feedback, along with more suggestions of what you’d like to see. This week, we’re implementing many of those suggestions, which also lead to performance improvements.

Roof Corner pieces now allow placement of other Roof Corner pieces in the same location. This allows you to create your own roofing with two different materials in a V shape.

Half walls now have an upper half variation which can be placed in the same location as the lower half wall, allowing you to make walls from two materials with a horizontal split. Notably, you can make large windows by using glass half walls.

To improve the performance of buildings we’ve converted all building tiers to the kit-based asset system, similar to Stone and Brick tiers. This kit system means each building tier shares a base set of textures, with each piece being created from a kit of pieces that use those textures. This results in much lower graphical memory usage for building within the game.

As an example, the wood building tier has 26 assets with unique textures, that’s a total of 78 textures at 4k resolution. Each piece uses the base kit of 9 textures, plus some individual smaller textures, resulting in 17.25 textures, compared to the original 78.

These kit-based assets provide the best of both worlds - allowing us to use high-resolution textures while keeping the memory usage low. You’ll also be able to see some more of our upcoming building improvements in the future updates section of the patch notes!

Coming Soon: Hypatia Part II: OLYMPUS OPERATIONS

Hypatia Part II will focus on bringing Operations to the original Olympus map. This is making steady progress and we are in the phase of doing detailed testing on mission flow, player interactions and bug sweeping.

This update will also bring Open World Resource Respawning, and we are currently testing this feature. We’ll have more news on when to expect Hypatia Part II: Olympus Operations very soon.

Next Week: Tusker - New Styx Mount

Next week's update will bring a new mount, that will be exclusive to the Arctic region of Styx for now.

This is the Tusker, which is a large, formidable beast with a much higher resistance and health total. It also has a faster stamina regeneration and the highest carry capacity of any mount but is slightly slower compared to the buffalo.

Changelog v2.1.0.116866

New Content/Hypatia

Glass BLD rework - added assets to BPs and fixed DM material slot assignments, fixed materials on APEX meshes for Wall_HalfPitch_R upper and lower

Implimented all Iron Buildable asset meshes and materials for the Buildable rework

Concrete BLD rework - added assets to BPs and fixed material assignments, revised APEX mesh for roof piece (added more chunks)

Implimented all meshes for Wood Buildable Rework, as well as removed metalic mask parameter that wasn't needed for wood, scoria and stone buildable materials

Interior Wood BLD rework - Added assets to BPs, added missing support DM for Solid Wall

BLD concrete rework - fixed Roof piece destruction (set damage threshold to 0.1 in DM editor)

Hypatia Stream Merge

Unlocking Styx Operations

Initial branch of files from Trunk to HypatiaMissions

Fixed an issue where t3 and 4 communicators use only prometheus missions

Removed old map icon actor and replaced it with IcarusMapIconComponent.

Removed old drop pod and replaced it with Recieve Transport Pod

Transport ships now stop recording once theyve taken off as a sanity check.

Map icon now stays removed after reloading back into a mission with a deactivated icon.

Transport pod now doesnt stay if you relog while the trasnport ship is taking off

Removed the return to dropship mission on stockpile missions

Removed the mission 'travel to dropship' on Agriculture: stockpile mission

Big shot stockpile mission now cleans up wolf dens once the quest is completed

Removed the final travel mission from 'Preservation: Stockpile'

Removed the final travel mission from the remainder of the stockpile missions.

When the spawn crate quest is ended a 5 minute lifetime is set on the object to clean it up and the recording is stopped

Pay out on quest completion, removing the requirement to return to dropship for CONCEALMENT: Recovery

Payout on quest completion for CLEAN UP: Extermination

Set a 5 minute life time for the supply box and the laser on quest completion for 'Avalanche: Expedition'

Quest automatic clean up CARAPACE: Research

Cleanup quest DEEP VEIN: Extraction

Cleanup quest DRY RUN: Expedition

Changed the search area to be a component on 'Big Shot: Stockpile' mission

OMPHALOS: Expedition is now an Operation

OMPHALOS: Expedition - Cleaned up AI Spawners on mission end, players now collect beacons from a supply pod instead of their dropships, swapped out search area blueprints so the quest now uses the search area components

Fixing up some binaries that couldn't be automerged in the trunk merge

ZEPHYR: Expedition is now an Operation

Updating ZEPHYR: Expedition so the AI spawners cleanup, swapped out search area and map marker BP's for components, replaced dropship collection with supply pods

You can now request resupplies in ZEPHYR: Expedition

You can now request resupplies in OMPHALOS: Expedition

VERTIGO: Expedition is now an operation

VERTIGO: Expedition swapped out search area and map marker BP's for components, replaced dropship collection with supply pods, added resupply, adjusted map markers

OMPHALOS: Expedition added map icons to beacon deploy

RICOCHET: Expedition is now an operation

RICOCHET: Expedition swapped out search area and map marker BP's for components, replaced dropship collection with supply pods, added resupply, adjusted map markers, adjusted quest steps to be more decriptive

ALCAZAR: Construction is now an operation

ALCAZAR: Construction, Swapped over map icons and search areas to use components

HIGHRISE: Construction is now an operation

HIGHRISE: Construction, Swapped over map icons and search areas to use components

BALLISTIC: Extermination is now an operation

BALLISTIC: Extermination, Swapped over map icons and search areas to use components, stockpile ship is now a sinotai retrieval pod, supply ship is also a sinotai pod

ENCROACHMENT: Extermination is now an operation

ENCROACHMENT: Exterminationn, Swapped over map icons to new component

LUPINE: Extermination is now an operation

LUPINE: Extermination, A Supply pod now comes down instead of collection from dropship

Replaced the map marker with icarusMapIcon. All stockpile missions have replaced cargopods with transport pods

HALCYON: Extermination is now an operation

HALCYON: Extermination, swapped to use map icon components and removed boss spawner after mission complete

Replaced map markers with icarus map markers. Added 200 second lifespan to quest droppods when mission is completed

Adding in new map icons for plaving beacons

Added a resupply mission and changed setting lifespan to destroying actors

GOSSAMER: Research -On quest completion all nests are destroyed, map markers are now icarus map icons. Added new resupply mission

IRONCLAD: Research- 9 snap actors clean up after a delay

Opulence: Stockpile -Changed polar bear pelts name to Arctic Pelts in quest description

Crecendo:Surver -Added resupply. Changed search areas to be new bpq search areas. Deleted sandworm on mission completed

Removing return to dropship step from LUPINE

MAELSTROM is now an expedition

HUSK is now an expedition

OASIS: Angler is now an operation

OMPHALOS: Removing search area's and adding map marker instead

GOSSAMER: Fixed Map Marker not showing in the (explore the cave step), also adjusted the mission to it calls down a sinotai pod instead of requiring a dropship

GOSSAMER: Adjusted quest steps to make more sence

OMPHALOS: Fixing Resupply to provide beacons and not radars

Adjusting Olympus Prospect Tree so it works with Hypatia Open World

LIVEWIRE: Terrain Scan- Changed map marker to icarus map icons for all bpq_scan missions. Changed drop pod to new supply pod mission. Added resupply for radar

HOMESTEAD: Construction - Changed search area to new search area type

LIVE WIRE: Construction - Search area changed to new search type

Dry run: Expedition - Added resupply mission

ICESTORM: Expedition. - Added optional resupply mission

Crecendo: Survey. -Changed purple search area to use the beacon icon

HALCYON is now an Operation

Adjusted Bloodclaw spawning location in ANGLER and adjusted fishing icon size

Converting Search area in ZEPHYR to a map Icon

Flatline:Research - Fixed bug where drop pods wouldnt delete on quest complete

Waterfall: Expedition -Changed 3 map icons to be the new icarus map icons. Blockers now are destroyed on quest complete. Added Resupply (Portable_Beacon)

EL Camino: Expedition - All search areas switched to new search areas. Cleaned up debis. Cleaned up containers

Spirit Level: Survey - Removed return to dropship mission. Added resupply. Changed map markers to be new icarus map icons. Changed glacier mission resupply name to match the other missions

Migrating Sands: Survey - Sandworm cleanup on death. Map icon changed to new icarus map icons. Added resupply

Nightfall: Survey - 3 boss icons/SurveyDevice/Crystal have been changed to icarus map icons. Cleaned up 3 wolf dens/Scorpion arena/SurveyDevice/Crystal on mission complete (5 min timer). Sandworm/Scorpion Arena cleanup on death

Fieldtest: Recovery- Changed search area to be new search area. Cleaned up satellites on mission complete. Added resupply

Broken Arrow: Recovery - Cleaned up 3 satelites on quest complete (5 min delay). Removed return to dropship quest

MERIDIAN: Extraction - Added resupply optional mission

WETWORK: Extermination - Changed Search Areas to be new search area types. Removed return to dropship mission. Changed map icons to be icarus map icons. Destroy footprints clue on quest ended

UNEARTHED: Research - Clean up analyser on complete, Changed map icon to new icarus map icon

Kill list: Extermination: - Wolf dens/Clues clean up after 3 min. Switched search areas to be new search areas. Switched map icons to be new map icons

STRANGE HARVEST: Bio Research - Changed collect from dropship to supply pod pickup.Cleaned up flower/satelite/supply pod.changed search areas to be new search areas.Changed map icons to new icarus map icons

Fixed

Fixed a typo in the health regen modifier

Fixed Thatch Inverted Right building pieces not being available to build

Adding unique events for scorpion large (arctic) for footsteps and vocals. Duplicating montage to be used for war cry so unique war cry can be used. Increase in volume and pitch to compensate for size

Adding alt surfaces to scorpion arctic footstep events to accomodate for snow etc

ABYSS: Fixed description text of the biome progress step to correctly show the biome name and percentage

Fix Thatch inverted wall right classification

Thatch BLD rework - added assets to BPs and fixed material slots, fixed some APEX and static mesh materials, adjusted rotation/offset of inverted triangle walls as they now use unique meshes

Adding surface check and adjustments to arctic scorpion and adding unique events for warcry vocal and attack and idle snip

Fixed no collision on Arcticus Outpost

Adding cooldown to take satellite inventory sound that plays on caches to avoid multiple sounds playing at once with large caches

Adding sound for when a mission type is selected in the communicator board

Delay the resolving of quest audio music condition changes. Attempts to fix situations where quest music can stop suddenly if quest logic is temporarily waiting between active subquests which contain quest music conditions, which was notably affecting the final music cue of Story6 mission

DEEP VEIN: Re-added dialogue to bonus quest objective, now updated to not mention returning exotics in the dropship

Fixed Ember Gar fishing journal icon

Fixed Clay Brick Beams having Clay Brick Frame durability, this will result in a slight loss of stability

Fixed Longbow being unable to be crafted or repaired on the forge or foundry

Added several extra validation points during Quest initialisation to help prevent cases where Quests may be getting setup before their relevant soft classes have been loaded

Fixed bug where building skin materials were being reverted when building pieces were damaged without 'cracking' beforehand (due to weight)

