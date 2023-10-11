V5-3021 changelog

Fixed a bug where some stacked items were displayed with the wrong quantity after use

Fixed a bug where the store could not be refreshed synchronously

[Now open the store window and you will see the correct countdown to the next refresh on the left side of the window.] The unit of time is [minutes]]

Fixed a bug when more than 10 warehouses were rented

Fixed the bug that Dantian Pranayama could not be activated properly under some special circumstances

Fixed the bug that the Heart Method Enhancement Level was wrong after using the extracted Heart Method

Fixed a bug where the text description of individual elixirs was incorrect

Increase the default space for rented warehouses