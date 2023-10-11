Patch 1.3.7 - Small update with minor fixes

This is a minor patch to update a few things:
- Fixed doors not saving position
- Fixed doors open status when leaving render range
- Fixed doors being able to be opened by anyone in PvE
- Fixed selected items overlay
- Added durability to the torch (should last most of the night with continual use)
- Set thatch bed to be able to be placed on the landscape
- Fixed bug when dropping spear
- Added ability to hide the HUD (Backspace by default)
- Added in max craft amount slider
- Removed foliage respawn blocker (till we fix the issue with them repsawning)
Changed files in this update