Athos update for 11 October 2023

Patch 1.3.7 - Small update with minor fixes

Patch 1.3.7 - Build 12409694

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor patch to update a few things:

  • Fixed doors not saving position
  • Fixed doors open status when leaving render range
  • Fixed doors being able to be opened by anyone in PvE
  • Fixed selected items overlay
  • Added durability to the torch (should last most of the night with continual use)
  • Set thatch bed to be able to be placed on the landscape
  • Fixed bug when dropping spear
  • Added ability to hide the HUD (Backspace by default)
  • Added in max craft amount slider
  • Removed foliage respawn blocker (till we fix the issue with them repsawning)

