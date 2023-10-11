Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed an issue where some ability pickup items were the wrong color.
- Adjusted weather systems to slightly improve transition performance when entering a new weather area.
Additions and Changes:
- Increased directional hit box heights on boats to make them easier to control when holding lots of blocks.
- Adjusted some early-game level geometry (shortly after the first checkpoint) to help ease in new players.
- Added functionality to some materials to allow them to become transparent when your Ocnus is behind them, providing more visual clarity.
- Fixed some camera collision in the Gallery level.
- Fixed some collision settings on minecart rails where the center beam had unintentional collision. It is now ghostly as intended.
- Adjusted some elevator exit geometry to make it slightly easier to avoid getting stuck.
Changed files in this update