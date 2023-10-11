 Skip to content

Ocnus Theory update for 11 October 2023

1.0.05

Last edited by Wendy

Bugs Fixed:

  • Fixed an issue where some ability pickup items were the wrong color.
  • Adjusted weather systems to slightly improve transition performance when entering a new weather area.

Additions and Changes:

  • Increased directional hit box heights on boats to make them easier to control when holding lots of blocks.
  • Adjusted some early-game level geometry (shortly after the first checkpoint) to help ease in new players.
  • Added functionality to some materials to allow them to become transparent when your Ocnus is behind them, providing more visual clarity.
  • Fixed some camera collision in the Gallery level.
  • Fixed some collision settings on minecart rails where the center beam had unintentional collision. It is now ghostly as intended.
  • Adjusted some elevator exit geometry to make it slightly easier to avoid getting stuck.

