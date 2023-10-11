 Skip to content

Portable Ops update for 11 October 2023

1st Halloween Map - Hospital Zombie Mode + New Game Feat.

Share · View all patches · Build 12409586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Players can now Bandage - Press H (Default Key) to Bandage, but you only get 2
New Player Stat Menu - WIP Press Insert (Default Key)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2188261 Depot 2188261
