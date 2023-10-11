Players can now Bandage - Press H (Default Key) to Bandage, but you only get 2
New Player Stat Menu - WIP Press Insert (Default Key)
Portable Ops update for 11 October 2023
1st Halloween Map - Hospital Zombie Mode + New Game Feat.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
