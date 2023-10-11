- Battle Cove player capacity increased from 4v4 to 6v6
- Improved matchmaking capabilities, including the ability to browse and choose a room!
- Added new map theme to Battle Cove
- Replaced the 10 starter hats placeholder art with new artwork
- Moved server region dropdown from Settings to the new Matchmaking screen
- New sound effects for when earth projectiles hit
- Resolved issues with damage that was causing players to be one-shot
- Fixed sound effects issue on Pawadin projectiles
- Fixed display issues with status effects
- Added shadow to player’s name and class icon
- Added credits to the settings menu
Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 11 October 2023
1.5.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
