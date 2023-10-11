 Skip to content

Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 11 October 2023

1.5.22

Share · View all patches · Build 12409562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Battle Cove player capacity increased from 4v4 to 6v6
  • Improved matchmaking capabilities, including the ability to browse and choose a room!
  • Added new map theme to Battle Cove
  • Replaced the 10 starter hats placeholder art with new artwork
  • Moved server region dropdown from Settings to the new Matchmaking screen
  • New sound effects for when earth projectiles hit
  • Resolved issues with damage that was causing players to be one-shot
  • Fixed sound effects issue on Pawadin projectiles
  • Fixed display issues with status effects
  • Added shadow to player’s name and class icon
  • Added credits to the settings menu

