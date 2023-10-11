Patchnote [10/11/23]

Share · View all patches · Build 12409345 · Last edited 11 October 2023 – 08:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Defense of bases

Deadly zones have been added around the main safe zones to prevent enemy players from getting too close to the bases. The restricted zone is divided into two parts, yellow and red.

Yellow zone

When entering the yellow area, the player is shown a recommendation to leave the borders of the enemy base.

If the player does not respond to the warnings, they take damage every 3 seconds.

Red Zone

If the player continues walking towards the enemy base and hits the red area, he dies instantly.

Now each nickname in the kill log has a different color depending on the player's relationship to you.



Gray – representatives of your faction and friendly northern factions.

Red – enemies.

Blue – members of your subdivision.

Green – members of your squad.

In addition, added faction icons and death marks for PvE.

Session battles

New session mode "King of the Hill"

All small-sized maps are now being played in "King of the Hill" mode. One capture point appears on each map. Each team's task is to capture and hold the point for 5 minutes.

[table]

[tr]

[td]On the "Prison" map for 10 minutes.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

If the point is lost, the timer is not reset.

Early Defeat

An "early defeat" feature has been added to medium-sized maps. If the losing team loses all points, a timer appears, after which the match will end with defeat. In order to reset the timer, the losing team must win at least one point.

New rules for capturing points

On the maps "Wormhole" and "Streets of Pripyat", points can only be captured in a given sequence.

[table]

[tr]

[td]A→B→C→D→E and vice versa for the opposite side.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Combat Set Points Rework

Previously:

[table]

[tr]

[td]Participation points earned in session battles were directly converted to Combat Set points.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Now:

[table]

[tr]

[td]Each map has a Combat Set point fund that is distributed to all players who complete the match.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

At the end of the match, each player receives a percentage of the total point pool equal to the proportion of the session points earned.

By earning 10% of your participation points from the sum of all points in a session, you will receive 10% of your Combat Set points from the general fund.

Personal Fund

Each map has a pool of points, which the player needs to accumulate. After collecting some part of it, the player will get exactly the same part of points from the personal fund.

[table]

[tr]

[td]But if the player collects more than that, he will not get more points than there are in the personal fund.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

New rewards

Combat Set

The set, which is given out for 10,000 points, is no longer personalized. Its contents have also been revised:

Rewards for winning places

The first few places are now considered winners based on the number of points, regardless of team affiliation.

On small maps – 2 places.

On medium maps – 5 places.

The rewards for the winning places have also undergone a revision:

Remodeling of Maps

Wormhole



Through the side entrances to the underground (near points B and D) it is now impossible to go up outside. This is to prevent the trapped team from being surrounded even tighter.

Inferno



Additional exits from safe zones have been added.

Moria House



Team revival points moved to the third floor. The courtyard is remodeled.

Hospital



Added the ability to exit the safezone to the second floor.

Glass



The safe zones have been changed. The center of the location has been rebuilt.

Balance changes

Weapons

Worn M16A2, M16A2

Fixed incorrect rate of fire in bursts (rate of fire significantly improved)

Worn VSS "Vintorez", VSS "Vintorez"

Stopping power 25 → 50

Artifacts

Snowflake

Speed 2.8 → 2.5

Additional speed 1 → 0.9

Polyhedron

Additional speed 2.2 → 2

Firefly

Additional speed 2.8 → 2.5

Shell

Speed 2 → 1.8

Additional speed 0.7 → 0.6

Radiator

Speed 2.2 → 2

Additional speed 0.8 → 0.7

Sparkler

Speed 1.5 → 1.3

Flare

Speed 2.2 → 1.9

Additional speed 0.8 → 0.7

Battery

Speed 3.1 → 2.7

Additional speed 1.1 → 0.9

Spiral

Speed 2.8 → 2.5

Additional speed 1 → 0.9

Gold Gravi

Speed 2.5 → 2.2

Additional speed 0.9 → 0.8

Amberite

Additional speed 2.8 → 2.5

Helium

Speed 2.8 → 2.5

Additional speed 1 → 0.9

Bracelet

Speed 4.4 → 3.9

Additional speed 1.5 → 1.3

Whirlwind

Speed 3.9 → 3.5

Additional speed 1.3 → 1.2

Eye of the Storm

Speed 2.8 → 2.5

Additional speed 1 → 0.9

Quests

"Lost Rookie."

Bandits are now hostile to the player.

Other changes

Adjusted the size of SVT-40 and SKT-40 models, updated the sight model

Added the ability to paint MG 42

Thank you for your attention,

Good hunting in the Zone!