 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Resonite update for 11 October 2023

2023.10.10.51

Share · View all patches · Build 12409323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry, still small build today, been busy with some server-side stuff and sorting out some other things and tickets (Patreon system was not working properly).

This should address one of the common annoyances though - the online notification spam (both the intentional one, with toggling the status and the accidental with the headset flipping its state back and forth).

Compatible with last.

Tweaks

  • Update Steam Audio to 4.4.0 (from 4.2.0)
  • Updated yt-dlp to 2023.10.07
  • Added mechanism to suppress headset user presence changes if the headset is not moving
  • Add a cooldown to online messages coming from a single user, to prevent spamming the notifications rapidly (based on many reports, sorry there are too many to keep track!)
  • Updated binaries of system helper (based on report by @Delta)
  • More login/registration errors are now treated as locale string, making them translatable (implemented by @ProbablePrime)

Bugfixes

  • Fix world exception causing world crash when RaycastOne node is given invalid raycast parameters (based on report by @Zaravi)
  • Fixed Patreon service not updating properly, resulting in people's benefits not being updated

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2519832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2519833
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link