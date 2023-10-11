2023.10.10.51

Sorry, still small build today, been busy with some server-side stuff and sorting out some other things and tickets (Patreon system was not working properly).
This should address one of the common annoyances though - the online notification spam (both the intentional one, with toggling the status and the accidental with the headset flipping its state back and forth).
Compatible with last.
Tweaks
- Update Steam Audio to 4.4.0 (from 4.2.0)
- Updated yt-dlp to 2023.10.07
- Added mechanism to suppress headset user presence changes if the headset is not moving
- Add a cooldown to online messages coming from a single user, to prevent spamming the notifications rapidly (based on many reports, sorry there are too many to keep track!)
- Updated binaries of system helper (based on report by @Delta)
- More login/registration errors are now treated as locale string, making them translatable (implemented by @ProbablePrime)
Bugfixes
- Fix world exception causing world crash when RaycastOne node is given invalid raycast parameters (based on report by @Zaravi)
- Fixed Patreon service not updating properly, resulting in people's benefits not being updated
Changed files in this update