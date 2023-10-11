2023.10.10.51

Sorry, still small build today, been busy with some server-side stuff and sorting out some other things and tickets (Patreon system was not working properly).

This should address one of the common annoyances though - the online notification spam (both the intentional one, with toggling the status and the accidental with the headset flipping its state back and forth).

Compatible with last.

Tweaks

Update Steam Audio to 4.4.0 (from 4.2.0)

Updated yt-dlp to 2023.10.07

Added mechanism to suppress headset user presence changes if the headset is not moving

Add a cooldown to online messages coming from a single user, to prevent spamming the notifications rapidly (based on many reports, sorry there are too many to keep track!)

Updated binaries of system helper (based on report by @Delta)

More login/registration errors are now treated as locale string, making them translatable (implemented by @ProbablePrime)

Bugfixes