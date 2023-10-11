 Skip to content

QuickMatrix update for 11 October 2023

V5.7.3 Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed an issue where some programs might encounter errors due to local path problems when opening other programs;
  2. Fixed an issue in quick replacement where replacing files with \ in local network paths was not supported.

