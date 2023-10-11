- Fixed an issue where some programs might encounter errors due to local path problems when opening other programs;
- Fixed an issue in quick replacement where replacing files with \ in local network paths was not supported.
QuickMatrix update for 11 October 2023
V5.7.3 Bug Fixes
