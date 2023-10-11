NEW! Tomes of Knowledge - v0.6.5

Discover the Tomes of Knowledge! Version 0.6.5 of Keeper's Toll brings in an entirely new system to boost your characters.

The majority of The Tomes of Knowledge are built into a natural progression of the game, so you won't find yourself grinding 10,000 zombie kills to earn a tome or something like that. Our intention was not to create a grind fest, but simply add an extra layer of depth by progressing through the game.

Feel free to share your thoughts about the new skill system. We are open to hearing what skills you like or do not like, what you think can be improved, etc. Nothing is set in stone in Early Access, so feel free to voice your opinion. We listen to everything.

As the game is not yet complete only half of the tomes are currently available to collect. More will be added when we reach versions 0.7 and 0.9 in the dev cycle. The idea is, though, that there will be 60 total skills, but only 30 points, when the game is finished. You can swap these around however you like if you want a different build or character to buff a specific way. But you will never be able to complete the entire tree, like you can with the individual character talent trees.

If you already have Save Data, some of the Tomes will be granted to you automatically as we can apply the updates through the data. Not all Tomes can be granted as we did not track everything the Tomes requires prior to this update.

Coming Soon

In the coming weeks we will be revising the existing gold system and the following changes are going to be made:

A new XP system will be created for use on the individual character talent trees. XP will be earned and spent in the talent trees to upgrade your characters. Gold will be used only for the Merchant, as we want the merchant to become a more integral part of a run. Forcing the player to use gold to upgrade talents is not the most efficient way to handle this, so we are splitting into a new system. Gold will soon be pooled together for all characters. Your existing talents will not be affected. The amount of gold you have will be converted into XP by whatever ratio we come up with that makes sense. Then we will simply pool your gold together for all characters.

This is likely going to take some time, but we should get this into the game before the month is up. We're just heavily working on v0.7 right now (Castle Usvit update). We'll have lots more details on this next month.

Price Increase

We are planning to raise the price of the game from $3.99 to $4.99 USD. This will most likely take place within the next few updates. We do not anticipate raising the price again while we remain in Early Access.

Patch Notes v0.6.5

NEW: Knowledge System w/ Tomes and Skills

Shadow Monk: Reduced cooldowns of Shadow Kick, Flying Kick and Tiger Palm by 20%

Shadow Monk: Boosted damage of voidwalker's talent from 3% to 4% per rank

Shadow Monk: Boosted the DMG bonus of Spirit Fists passive from 12% to 15% per rank

Shadow Monk: Boosted the DMG bonus of Thunderkick passive from 12% to 15% per rank

Shadow Monk: Umbral Shade talent now boosts cooldown reduction for Fury and Shadow Kick by 4% per rank while the orb effect is active

Shadow Monk: Modified logic for 100 fists combo

Shadow Monk: Vortex - Increased range by 20%

Shadow Monk: Vortex - The ability is now spawned closer to the player

Shadow Monk: Vortex can no longer consume Shield Masters in Usvit Depths

Shadow Monk: Dark Lotus - Decreased the spinning speed by 25%

Shadow Monk: Dark Lotus - extend the duration of the lotus effect by 1 second whenever a petal is collected while the effect is active

Shadow Monk: Boosted HP and Chi generation rate while meditating

Shadow Monk: Increased time allowed to trigger an input for a combo by 0.25 seconds

Shadow Monk: slightly reduced duration of 100 fists combo

Bogatyr: Adjusted code for War Cry to be more efficient

Bug Fix: Bogatyr's Iron Smash ranks 3-5 was not spawning outer attack rings. They now spawn as intended

Bug Fix: Shadow Monk Chi was not being generated properly while meditating

New environment props added to Linden Forest - Rock Wall, Housing Debris

Doubled the radius of the Gold Magnet

Gold will now automatically be consumed when the gold drop powerup is active

Halloween Event Boss: Removed the distance checks to improve attack logic

Optimized Damage Text Code to improve performance

That will do it for this update. Lots more to come. As always, please don't hesitate to reach out, whether that be to share your thoughts, feedback, suggestions to improve the game, features to add, bugs to report etc. Thank you for your support, and for helping us turn Keeper's Toll into something special.

Stingbot Games