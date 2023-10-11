Difficulty Update 2.0

Preparing to release new content starting with the first difficulty update. To raise the difficulty go to settings and change it from one to two. In the new difficulty when returning from battles to the force organization screen troops may permanently "die" and get removed from the army roster. A warning will post about which troops names and classes have been lost.

In testing this has made the game much more engaging.

Thanks for your support! For more information check out the blog at -

https://www.errantsquireslancergames.com/blog