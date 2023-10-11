 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Six Aspects update for 11 October 2023

Difficulty Update 2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12409062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Preparing to release new content starting with the first difficulty update. To raise the difficulty go to settings and change it from one to two. In the new difficulty when returning from battles to the force organization screen troops may permanently "die" and get removed from the army roster. A warning will post about which troops names and classes have been lost.

In testing this has made the game much more engaging.

Thanks for your support! For more information check out the blog at -

https://www.errantsquireslancergames.com/blog

  • Errantsquire

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1921661 Depot 1921661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link