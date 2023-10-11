 Skip to content

Astrominer Playtest update for 11 October 2023

rc0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 12409049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where crafting boxes weren’t being loaded correctly when there were multiple chests. (NextFest find)
Fixed bug where block wasn't resetting the tunnel status. (NextFest find).
Fixed bug where 3x3 helper label wasn't being reset. (NextFest find)
Crafting station now shows whether it’s for player crafting or robot crafting.
Fixed bug where buildings were clearing control status when they didn't have it. (NextFest find)

