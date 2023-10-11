 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 11 October 2023

Probably The Last 0.2 Playtest Patch

Build 12409041

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Needle Cape infusion now stores all damage taken instead of just 1 per hit.

  • Shockwave infusion now stacks properly with Flashy Cape, Shockwave and itself.

  • Ghosts can now use telescopes.

  • Removed the Pit portal from Archives Fountain.

  • Bees can no longer be Elites.

  • Removed un-rebindable numpad emote keys.

  • Removed the HUD element for active item's infusion trait while in the Pocket.

  • Added more hover info to various infusions.

  • Added Bookkeeper's Earthshatter info to death screen.

  • Updated Next Major Patch section of main menu to 0.3.

  • Fixed un-infusers creating a separate fake lever on clients, causing lever to work inconsistently. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Crossbow not working with Charge.

  • Fixed potions appearing to break on client players when they actually didn't. (Reported by many.)

  • Fixed Butterfly infusion speed bonus stacking infinitely on client players. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Grab rotating target actors when jumping during grab. (Reported by zaprice & Cellestus.)

  • Fixed items being able to touch the floor through a fountain. (Reported by zaprice.)

  • Fixed off-screen player indicators not getting cleared after a player swaps to another character.

  • Fixed Platform Booths turning into Boost Boots when uninfused. (Reported by Fwutters.)

