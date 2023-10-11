Probably The Last 0.2 Playtest Patch

Needle Cape infusion now stores all damage taken instead of just 1 per hit.

Shockwave infusion now stacks properly with Flashy Cape, Shockwave and itself.

Ghosts can now use telescopes.

Removed the Pit portal from Archives Fountain.

Bees can no longer be Elites.

Removed un-rebindable numpad emote keys.

Removed the HUD element for active item's infusion trait while in the Pocket.

Added more hover info to various infusions.

Added Bookkeeper's Earthshatter info to death screen.

Updated Next Major Patch section of main menu to 0.3.

Fixed un-infusers creating a separate fake lever on clients, causing lever to work inconsistently. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed Crossbow not working with Charge.

Fixed potions appearing to break on client players when they actually didn't. (Reported by many.)

Fixed Butterfly infusion speed bonus stacking infinitely on client players. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed Grab rotating target actors when jumping during grab. (Reported by zaprice & Cellestus.)

Fixed items being able to touch the floor through a fountain. (Reported by zaprice.)

Fixed off-screen player indicators not getting cleared after a player swaps to another character.