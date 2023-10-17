Patch Notes v2.33

Version: Rocket League v2.33
Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release: 10/17/2023, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC
HAUNTED HALLOWS
- v2.33 prepares Rocket League for Haunted Hallows
- Haunted Hallows begins Wednesday, October 18 at 9am PDT (4pm UTC)
- Unlock new items by completing Haunted Hallows Event Challenges
- Items from Golden Pumpkins are eligible for trade-up
- The Spooky Cube LTM will be playable from October 18 to October 24
- The Haunted Heatseeker LTM will be playable from October 24 to November 1
- Farmstead (Spooky) will be available in Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, and Free Play
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Player-to-Player Trading
Added new text to the “All Trades Are Final” pop-up window that appears when a trade is started: “HEADS UP: Player-to-Player trading will be removed on December 5, 2023”
- You can learn more about the removal of trading here
BUG FIXES
- Neo Tokyo (Hacked) now uses the same arena and boost pad collision mesh as all other Arenas
- Fixed a bug preventing Custom Tournament creators from spectating ongoing matches
- Fixed a softlock issue when returning to the Main Menu after selecting a Private Tournament while using a mouse in the Tournaments menu
- [PC] Fixed a bug with the Bloom advanced video setting creating light artifacts for some AMD GPU users
- The Ombre Decal on the Nissan Silvia and Porsche 911 Turbo can now be customized with Paint Finishes
- [PS/Xbox] Fixed a bug preventing some players from seeing the EULA when updated in the game client, or accepting the updated EULA in settings
KNOWN ISSUES
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here
