Rocket League update for 17 October 2023

Patch Notes v2.33

Patch Notes v2.33 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: Rocket League v2.33
Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release: 10/17/2023, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC

HAUNTED HALLOWS

  • v2.33 prepares Rocket League for Haunted Hallows
  • Haunted Hallows begins Wednesday, October 18 at 9am PDT (4pm UTC)
  • Unlock new items by completing Haunted Hallows Event Challenges
  • Items from Golden Pumpkins are eligible for trade-up
  • The Spooky Cube LTM will be playable from October 18 to October 24
  • The Haunted Heatseeker LTM will be playable from October 24 to November 1
  • Farmstead (Spooky) will be available in Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, and Free Play

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Player-to-Player Trading

  • Added new text to the “All Trades Are Final” pop-up window that appears when a trade is started: “HEADS UP: Player-to-Player trading will be removed on December 5, 2023”

    • You can learn more about the removal of trading here

BUG FIXES

  • Neo Tokyo (Hacked) now uses the same arena and boost pad collision mesh as all other Arenas
  • Fixed a bug preventing Custom Tournament creators from spectating ongoing matches
  • Fixed a softlock issue when returning to the Main Menu after selecting a Private Tournament while using a mouse in the Tournaments menu
  • [PC] Fixed a bug with the Bloom advanced video setting creating light artifacts for some AMD GPU users
  • The Ombre Decal on the Nissan Silvia and Porsche 911 Turbo can now be customized with Paint Finishes
  • [PS/Xbox] Fixed a bug preventing some players from seeing the EULA when updated in the game client, or accepting the updated EULA in settings

KNOWN ISSUES
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here

