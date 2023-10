更新了上万字的后续剧情。

修复了二周目无法触发等BUG若干。

DLC画集补充了音乐书里的图片和本次更新的内容,共12张。

Updated the follow-up plot with tens of thousands of words.

Fixed several bugs such as being unable to trigger during the second week.

The DLC album has added 12 images from the music book and the updated content.