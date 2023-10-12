 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 12 October 2023

v1.07.1042 - Squirrel Intel

v1.07.1042 - Squirrel Intel

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • FIX: Insane Difficulty fail extraction = PERMADEATH
  • FIX: Insane Difficulty extraction = RECOVERY
  • FIX: stuck player jump cycle jitters (mostly)
  • IMPROVED: squirrel player controls (sprint instead of boost, tighten controls)
  • SQUIRREL INTEL MISSIONS: added to
  • Training Gauntlet
  • Squirrel Town
  • Deadlands
  • Dessert Squirrels
  • Squirrel Mountain

Allows exploring most maps as a chipped squirrel... :D

  • OUTDOOR SQUIRREL MISSIONS:
  • daytime missions
  • only T'PAI and squirrels can withstand the sun's radiation now that the earth's iron core has stopped rotating due to super volcanoes changing the core magma pressure...
  • CUSTOM MISSION END TEXT: have added ability to change the success / fail mission text at the mission data level... scribblings and bibblings of the squirrely kind coming soon.. :D
  • T'PAI PRIVATE SECURITY FORCES: ai improved (squirrel missions)
  • COMPASS NAVIGATION: added squirrel mission objective icons

GLHF! Stay squirrely and remember: the Hive is starving! FEED THE HIVE!

