v1.07.1042 - Squirrel Intel

Patch Notes
- FIX: Insane Difficulty fail extraction = PERMADEATH
- FIX: Insane Difficulty extraction = RECOVERY
- FIX: stuck player jump cycle jitters (mostly)
- IMPROVED: squirrel player controls (sprint instead of boost, tighten controls)
- SQUIRREL INTEL MISSIONS: added to
- Training Gauntlet
- Squirrel Town
- Deadlands
- Dessert Squirrels
- Squirrel Mountain
Allows exploring most maps as a chipped squirrel... :D
- OUTDOOR SQUIRREL MISSIONS:
- daytime missions
- only T'PAI and squirrels can withstand the sun's radiation now that the earth's iron core has stopped rotating due to super volcanoes changing the core magma pressure...
- CUSTOM MISSION END TEXT: have added ability to change the success / fail mission text at the mission data level... scribblings and bibblings of the squirrely kind coming soon.. :D
- T'PAI PRIVATE SECURITY FORCES: ai improved (squirrel missions)
- COMPASS NAVIGATION: added squirrel mission objective icons
GLHF! Stay squirrely and remember: the Hive is starving! FEED THE HIVE!
Changed files in this update