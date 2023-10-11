patch 3.4.1

welcome cones, a new patch is ready for cones in space! Here's the notes below:
-added optional boss music
-fixed rockets disappearing randomly(?)
-removed f5 and f6 screwing with the game
-replaced before disaster track
-replaced the biggest bad track
-modified larptic core music
-added compressors (FOR REAL HOPEFULLY)
-fixed being able to move in dungeon intros
-redid some sprites to look better
-fixed fearful night modifier being literally impossible
-fixed the emerald gates not counting pedestals correctly
-added a new meteor belt
