patch 3.4.1

welcome cones, a new patch is ready for cones in space! Here's the notes below:

-added optional boss music

-fixed rockets disappearing randomly(?)

-removed f5 and f6 screwing with the game

-replaced before disaster track

-replaced the biggest bad track

-modified larptic core music

-added compressors (FOR REAL HOPEFULLY)

-fixed being able to move in dungeon intros

-redid some sprites to look better

-fixed fearful night modifier being literally impossible

-fixed the emerald gates not counting pedestals correctly

-added a new meteor belt