[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: Sherlock Hound

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
<Event>
- Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (October 11th 00:00 - October 31st 23:59) (UTC+0)
- Sherlock Hound
- Character Growth Support Event (September 27th After Maintenance - October 18th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
- Players can acquire Chaser Point Page Voucher, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+16), Reinforcement Protection Scroll (+0~+15), Lisnar's Prayer, 1,000,000 GP Coupon, Premium GC Club, Hero Dungeon Entry Ticket, and other various rewards by logging in for 30 minutes daily for 15 days.
- With Level Growth Missions, players can receive various rewards based on level growth for 1 character in their account. Once a character selection is made, the selection cannot be changed! Please choose carefully.
- Players can acquire Level 85 Achievement Gift Box, Phantom Phoenix Equipment Select Box, Character Job Mission for the Selected Character, Ring of Beefiness, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, 1,000,000 GP Coupon, Premium GC Club, Blacksmith's Protection, Princeon Coordi Full Set Select Box (21 Days), and other various rewards based on level growth.
- Players can also acquire Reinforcement Support Box, Socket Support Box, and Property Support Box by clearing daily repeat missions.
- New Package on Sale in Shop (September 27th After Maintenance - October 18th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
- Bermesiah Start Support Package (Sale Period Purchase Limit: 1)
- Bermesiah Reinforcement Support Package (Sale Period Purchase Limit: 3)
- Bermesiah Property Support Package 1 (Sale Period Purchase Limit: 3)
- Bermesiah Property Support Package 2 (Sale Period Purchase Limit: 3)
- Bermesiah All-In-One Package (Sale Period Purchase Limit: 3)
- Bermesiah Full Moon Package (Weekly Purchase Limit: 1)
<Banned Players Notice>
Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 124 (Permanent Bans)
We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.
