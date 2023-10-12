Hotfix #1 and Save files info

Harbingers,

The first hotfix patch is available now with bug fixes, optimization, several adjustments and new additions!

⚠️ IMPORTANT: MOVE YOUR SAVES AFTER DOWNLOADING THE PATCH ⚠️



Due to some changes to the saving system to improve it for future updates, you’ll need to move your saves to another folder after downloading this new patch.**

How and where to move your save files (.sav):

Get save files from "steamapps -> common -> TheBloodline -> Build5.51 -> WindowsNoEditor -> TheBloodline -> Content -> Saved -> SaveGames".

Move them into: “Windows(C:) -> (username) -> AppData -> Local -> TheBloodline -> Saved -> SaveGames”.

_* If you don't see the "AppData" folder or "TheBloodline" folder in the appadata one, launch the game and create a generic new save to let the game automatically create those folders. Sometimes Windows hides the app data so you may need to unhide it. _

BUG FIXES & OPTIMIZATIONS

Fixed Millshade stealable items not increasing bounty in Elderglen (Elderglen is the parent city of Millshade)

Fixed issue where more than 1 reagent would be removed from your inventory when adding it to a potion

Various grammatical fixes

Health Regen buffs from food no longer make you borderline invincible

Fixed issue with the secret not properly working at the top of the Steps of Esros (although it was hilarious)

Fixed fishing bug where you couldn't fish at the same fishing spot after successfully catching a fish

Wind, rain and thunder now are tied to the "Ambiance" volume slider

Fixed bug where hotbar would not populate with number keys

Optimized trading window - should no longer lag when selling and purchasing many items at once

Replaced blastspear recieved from Soili Strenkann with the working blastspear (Note: Blastspears are meant to be used with shields!)

Players should no longer receive empty calendar event updates ( "No Event" is happening here at "X" )

All trees at the Entrace to Monlodir now have collision

Removed entrance to the Mines of Monlodir (Will be added later as an entire dungeon that will connect Lonland and Elderheim)

Blocked off some unfinished areas within Velosia

Fixed journal entry for Slimy Business to reflect the proper item required

Adjusted rate at which jump height increases per level

Fixed corruption zone spawn for "The Forest Grave" quest

Fixed odd angled roof in Arema

Changed Boar mount sounds

Fixed Wide Slash attack collision

Fixed issue where players could throw their grapple while harvesting, breaking the minigame

Fixed issue where screen would stretch when Dwarven Airship spawns

Fixed opening in Parford Monastery Crypt

Trees at Brittlebean Hold should have proper collision

Fixed bug with Cinderbullet skill where you'd start with 5 charges, but would reduce to 3 when recharged

Fixed "Earthen Crush" skill functionality

Fixed tutorial at Harbinger Stronghold that would keep popping up

Fixed bridge near Brittlebean not working properly in the Overworld

New mining outcrop EXP adjustments should now work properly

Can no longer trigger the Two Handed Skill "Leaping Smash" without the proper amount of stamina

Moonstone Meteorite fire now deactivates when you start mining the outcrops

Accuracy EXP now properly tracks in the passive stat window

Fixed dialogue with Lionsmane Mercenaries in the Elderglen Lionsmane Guildhall

Fixed Greg Hammond nameplate to reflect the proper name

Can now recieve the family's pickaxe in a non-hostile way from Greg Hammond

Moved coffins slightly to make them more easily accessible in the Parfod Lake Crypt

Ichorian Blade particle effects no longer persist after blade despawns

Clot Orb now only explodes once on impact

Fixed issue where players wouldn't recieve the Skill Point from the Blessing Tree

Fixed skill description for "Summon Tree"

Players should now be able to open construction menu for General Stores

Players should now recieve Arcane skill points when donating Divine Favor to Arosa

Pressing A and D while in Wolf Form should now strafe instead of making you do an awkward turn

Fixed dead-end conversation with Bishop Grove

Hostage spawned via calendar events should now allow you to untie them

Blood Rain skill should remain unlocked when challenge is completed

Cloud Catch skill should remain unlocked when challenge is completed

Grapple Mod in the Steps of Esros cave should now be grabbable

Fixed broken doors in Tomb of the Betrayer

General optimizations

BALANCING & ADJUSTMENTS

Opening a loot container now centers your cursor in the middle of the screen

Mining outcrops now reward more EXP based on their rarity instead of all outcrops giving 5 EXP per hit

Updated all building recipes

Updated all building descriptions and overviews (now shows what is coming soon/not currently implemented)

Removed Deer Bait from the Fletcher's Fowl until Large Animal Traps are re-added

Removed old mushroom patches from Glennheim Hills

Optimized Glennheim Hills

Right clicking on hotkey'ed items now removes it from your hotbar

Potioncrafting reagents now have a scroll box, preventing the reagent buttons from becoming tiny

Quest tracker now hides along with the HUD ( Crtl+U )

Reduced Goblin spawn rate at Parford Castle (Parford Lake)

Replaced broken crossbows at Fletchers Fowl

Updated shop contents at The Troll's Loincloth in Millshade

Removed dated tutorial dialogue

Throwing your grapple no longer consumes stamina

Pulling your grapple when moving on the ground now yanks you towards the grapple location (Before, you'd need to jump before yanking the grapple to allow the it to pull you)

Base stamina regeneration doubled to prevent players from constantly being stamina-starved

Reduced camera shake for Spear of Ice and Stalactite Spear

ALL Cryomancy spells now consume mana

ALL Pyromancy spells now consume mana

ALL Geomancy spells now consume mana

ALL Necromancy spells now consume mana

ALL Arcane spells now consume mana

Replaced Emberwall on the Pyromancy skill tree with the newer, better version

Replaced Meteor skill with Solar Blast skill in the Pyromancy skill tree

Removed "Steam Jet" from Pyromancy skill tree, as it is now hidden in the world

Drastically reduced mana consumption for Conjure Rocks

Removed money cheat left over from beta testing

Can now only spawn 1 of each book type at the Harbinger Stronghold

Enter-combat stinger now only triggers after being out of combat for 2 minutes

Decreased volume of player breathing when running

Reduced change for civilians to be sick

Clamped rain volume to a lower value

Entering the cave under the Steps of Esros should now change the exploration music to fit better

Added lamp near stolen Lute for the quest "Lute of the Drunk", to make it easier to spot

"Fixing the Fences" quest now gives quest rewards

ADDITIONS

Added ~15 new cooking recipes

Added new ore - Astral Ore (from meteor showers)

Moonstone Meteorites now spawn Moonstone Ore (Requires lvl 8 mining)

Added new questline to Velosia (Library)

Added new loot spawns to Glennheim Hills

Added new hidden skill book to Elderglen Woods

Added new hidden skill book the Glennheim Hills

Unlocked the "Tech" skill tree category (Very bare and only includes a single skill. Just let me know what kind of cool gadget skills or tech categories could go in here and we can slowly start beefing it up!

The off-hand skill slots are now enabled and working! Look on the righthand side of your screen when opening your skill book. Those 10 slots can be accessed in game by holding CAPS then pressing the number associated with the slot

Added new enemy! Dwarven Stonesplitters

Added new enemy! Dwarven Blastspearmen. Watch out for those Blastspears! They deal a ton of damage!

Added new enemy! Dwarven Scoutcopters. Dwarves flying these vehicles can not only shoot at you with their own rifles, but the cannon mounted on the bottom of the chopper!

Added new enemy spawns to the Entrance to Monlodir (The Outer Dwellings)

Added new enemy! Dwarven Recon Drones. These tiny drones patrol areas, and if they spot you, they'll try to gun you down with their mounted flintlock!

Added new loot spawns to the Entrance to Monlodir (The Outer Dwellings) - Definitely needs more work, but this area will be pretty cool when finished!

Movement controls can now be rebound

Added loot boxes to Tomb of the Betrayer

Potion bag and quicksave can now be remapped

Game now auto-saves every 5 mins (when not in Overworld)

Added 2 hidden skill books to the Glennheim Hills

Added hidden skill book to the Entrace of Monlodir

Added 2 hidden skill books to the Molten Crag

Added new skill "Statuification" to the Geomancy skill tree

