Journey Toward the Sixth Star - Ch. V

A new star is coming to Maple World, a new source of power beyond anything that's come before. The heroes of MapleStory must collect star fragments to create the Sixth Star and unlock its power. Start preparing now as the Sixth Job quests will become available at Lv. 260 later this year, with new story content, new quests to complete, and greater foes to test your newfound power in MapleStory!

Chapter V PDT (UTC -7): Tuesday, October 10th at 5:00 PM - Tuesday, October 31st at 4:59 PM CEST (UTC +2): Wednesday, October 11th at 2:00 AM - Wednesday, November 1st at 12:59 AM CET

AEDT (UTC +11): Wednesday, October 11th at 11:00 AM - Wednesday, November 1st at 10:59 AM



Event Details:

Terry came to Maple World after hearing the news that the sixth power was detected. Terry says that the Sixth Star acts as a medium that connects the warriors of Maple World with the sixth power, and asks you to collect the dispersed star fragments. If you collect the star fragments created by the energy of various powers and bring them to Terry, Terry will gather the power of the stars through the starlight concentrator. It is said that a Star Piece can be created by condensing the power contained in the star fragments, and when six Star Pieces are gathered, a Sixth Star can be created... Let's help Terry collect the star fragments scattered throughout Maple World and go on a long journey to obtain the Sixth Star and sixth power.

Accept the quest '[Sixth Star] Terry Came Bearing Special News' from the event notifier on the left side of the screen to participate.

Requirement: Lv. 101 and above. (Zero characters must have completed up to Chapter 2)

Start the event to view the event UI and progress with daily and challenge missions. You can claim various rewards from the event UI after completing daily and challenge missions.

Each chapter, from chapter 1 to chapter 5, will span 3 weeks with the final chapter 6 only lasting for 2 weeks.

Chapters can only be completed once per account. Mission progress is shared between characters of the same world. Daily mission rewards can only be claimed once per account.



Chapters I-V

Each chapter is made of daily missions and challenge missions, and a chapter reward can be obtained by clearing 10 daily missions and 5 challenge missions during the chapter period.

Missions of each chapter are themed after growth, enhancement, battle, adventure, and cooperation.

Daily Missions (Chapters I-V)

Open the event UI and click on ‘Sixth Star’ in the daily mission area.

One of seven daily missions is selected at random. (There is an equal chance for all.) Missions of each chapter are themed after growth/enhancement/battle/adventure/cooperation. Missions can be changed for free once a day before accepting a selected daily mission. Daily missions can't be changed or given up on after accepting a daily mission.

You can click [Claim Reward] in the UI to obtain rewards.

[table][tr][td]Mission[/td][td]Mission Requirement[/td][td]Mission Items[/td][/tr][tr][td]Collect the Starlight Energy in Maple World[/td][td]Sit in the [Starlight Energy Chair] for 30 minutes.[/td][td]

Starlight Energy Chair: Tradeable within account, Durational: Until 12:00 AM UTC of the same day.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Collect the Star Fragments in the Starlight Concentrator[/td][td]Collect 100 star fragments dropped by monsters near your level and click Starlight Concentrator.[/td][td]

Star Fragment: Untradeable, Durational: Until 12:00 AM UTC of the same day.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Collect the Dazzling Star Fragments in the Starlight Concentrator[/td][td]Collect 5 dazzling fragments dropped by elite monsters/champions and click Starlight Concentrator.[/td][td]

Dazzling Star Fragment: Untradeable, Durational: Until 12:00 AM UTC of the same day.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Find the Hidden Star Fragment in Monster Park[/td][td]Monster Park/Monster Park Extreme

Clear 2 times[/td][td]

N/A

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Brighten up the World with Starlight[/td][td]Atmospheric Effect item distributed upon quest start. (Use in map.)[/td][td]

Radiant Hexagonal Starlight: Tradeable within account, Durational: Until 12:00 AM UTC of the same day.

[/td][/tr][/table]



Complete daily missions to obtain: Daily Mission Completion Box: Tradeable within account, 1-day duration. Use to receive: Starlight Growth Potion: Tradeable within account, 10-day duration. Choose one of the three following items: 10% EXP Coupon (30 min): Tradeable within account, 10-day duration. Nodestone: Tradeable within account, 10-day duration. Arcane Symbol Selection Coupon (x3): Tradeable within account, 10-day duration.



Challenge Missions (Chapters I-V)

Different challenge missions are available for each chapter.

Rewards can be claimed upon completing challenge missions during each chapter period. This only counts when you have reached or completed the relevant challenge missions during the current chapter period.



[table][tr][td]Chapter[/td][td]Mission[/td][td]Mission Requirement[/td][td]Rewards[/td][/tr][tr][td]Chapter V[/td][td]Raise Fame of Another Character[/td][td]Increase Fame 5 times[/td][td]

Terry's Heartfelt Letter: Tradeable within account, 28-day duration.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Chapter V[/td][td]Play Rock-Paper-Scissors with Another Character and Win[/td][td]Win Rock-Paper-Scissors 10 times[/td][td]

Karma Hard Cube: Tradeable within account, 14-day duration.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Chapter V[/td][td]Increase Guild Contribution[/td][td]Increase Guild Contribution by 30,000[/td][td]

Pendant of the Spirit Coupon (7 Day)**: **Tradeable within account, 14-day duration.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Chapter V[/td][td]Take a picture with 6 player characters of the same job[/td][td]

Enter a party, go to a designated map, and take 3 pictures with Terry's Camera

Hall of Warriors

Hall of Thieves

Hall of Magicians

Hall of Bowmen

Hall of Pirates

Path of Time

Magatia

[/td][td]

3x EXP Coupon (15 min)**: **Tradeable within account, 14-day duration.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Chapter V[/td][td]Finish Henesys Pet-Walking Road in 5 Minutes with All Members of a Party of at least 3 characters[/td][td]Enter a party of at least 3 characters, select challenge Pet Walkway, and complete it within 5 minutes.[/td][td]

Mysterious Special Medal of Honor Box**: **Tradeable within account, 14-day duration.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Chapter V[/td][td]Play Dyle's Board Game and get bitten by Dyle[/td][td]Use another person's board game table. Play a game from Dyle's Board Game Table My Home Furniture piece and get bitten by Dyle 3 times.[/td][td]

Slot Expansion Coupon**: **Tradeable within account, 14-day duration.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Chapter V[/td][td]Clear All Types of Party Quests[/td][td]

Clear all the following types of Party Quests

Cooking with Tangyoon

Romeo and Juliet

Nett's Pyramid

Xerxes in Chryse

Dimensional Crack

Lord Pirate

Escape

Dragon Rider

Kenta in Danger

Resurrection of the Hoblin

King

[/td][td]

Selective Growth Potion**: **Tradeable within account, 14-day duration.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Chapter V[/td][td]Obtain Flag Stars[/td][td]Obtain 40 Flag Stars[/td][td]

Trait Boost Potion**: **Tradeable within account, 14-day duration.

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Chapter V[/td][td]Find the Broken Star Pieces Dispersed Throughout Maple World[/td][td]

Talk to the Broken Star Pieces in the following maps

Small Cave

Red Scorpions Hideout

Snow Soul's Resting Place

80-Year-Old Herb Garden

Isolated Forest

Cave within a Cave

[/td][td]

Karma Bonus Mystical Cube** : **Tradeable within account, 14-day duration. (Aurora, Bera, Elysium, Luna, and Scania worlds only.)

: **Tradeable within account, 14-day duration. (Aurora, Bera, Elysium, Luna, and Scania worlds only.) Mysterious Meso Pouch**: **Tradeable within account, 14-day duration. (Reboot worlds only.)

[/td][/tr][tr][td]Chapter V[/td][td]Collect Terry's 6 Star Pieces[/td][td]

Collect all 6 Star Pieces

that Terry gave each time a Chapter Reward was claimed.

First Star Piece

Second Star Piece

Third Star Piece

Fourth Star Piece

Fifth Star Piece

Sixth Star Piece

[/td][td]

Terry's Hexagonal Star**: **Tradeable within account, Permanent.Certain missions are checked even when progressed after chapter periods due to their characteristics.

[/td][/tr][/table]

Chapter Rewards (Chapters I-V)

Meet the reward conditions during the chapter period to obtain chapter rewards. Claim rewards for previous chapter. (Applied to chapters II-V, chapter I excluded.) Progress in 10 or more daily missions. Progress in 5 or more challenge missions.

The chapter rewards can be claimed by clicking the button on the UI when the daily mission and challenge mission conditions are met even when the chapter period is over.

Chapter V Rewards: Chapter V Completion Box: Tradeable within account, 14-day duration. Use to receive: Chapter V EXP Potion: Tradeable within account, 14-day duration. Karma Bonus Mystical Cube (x30): Tradeable within account, 14-day duration. (Aurora, Bera, Elysium, Luna, and Scania worlds only.) Karma Solid Cube (x30): Tradeable within account, 14-day duration. (Reboot worlds only.) Legendary Emblem Box: Tradeable within account, 14-day duration. Symbol Selector Pouch: Tradeable within account, 28-day duration. Mitra's Black Rebirth Flame Box: Tradeable within account, 42-day duration. Can be used 4 times. Use to obtain the following: Karma Black Rebirth Flame (x6): Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Starlight Adventurer Set Coupon: Tradeable within account, 14-day duration. Use to receive: Starlight Beret: Untradeable, Permanent. Durational stats: All Stats +30, Max HP/MP 1500 (30 Day) Sentimental Starlight Robe: Untradeable, Permanent. Durational Stats: Defense +300 (30 Day) Starlight Flow: Untradeable, Permanent. Durational stats: Speed/Jump +50 (30 Day) Hexagonal Constellation: Untradeable, Permanent. Durational stats: All Stats +30, Max HP/MP 1500 (30 Day) Hexagonal Star Staff: Untradeable, Permanent. Durational stats: Attack Power/Magic ATT +30 (30 Day) 3-Set Effect: All Stats +5, Max HP/MP+250, Attack Power/Magic ATT +3, 5-Set Effect: All Stats +10, Max HP/MP+500, Attack Power/Magic ATT +7

